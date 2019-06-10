An Iberville Parish deputy accused of filming a sex act on a child allegedly threw his cell phone in the Mississippi River in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to a report from WBRZ.

Shaderick Jones, 42, is accused of filming Iyehesa Todd, 26, performing a sex act on her 1-year-old son, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has said. Todd told investigators that Jones coerced her into doing it by telling her it was "his fantasy" and that he would help her with a legal matter.

After Jones filmed the act on his phone, he tossed it in the river before his arrest, police told WBRZ.

The video had already been shared online and Jones allegedly had multiple videos of similar encounters, according to the television station's report.

Ambeau said a third party came forward on Friday to share the video with officers. That person said they received the video through Facebook.

