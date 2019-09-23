One person was critically injured after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive on Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Police responded to a call in the 3800 block of Burbank Drive near LSU in response to a pedestrian being hit by a car.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said one person was transported to the hospital. Coppola said the injuries appear to be critical.
The Traffic Homicide Unit has been notified, according to Coppola. He said the area around the crash site on Burbank Drive was closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.