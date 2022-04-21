A woman was injured after she was shot by her 5-year-old child early Thursday, Baton Rouge police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ardendale Oaks Apartments, 2136 Lobdell Blvd., around 2:15 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola.
The woman's child shot her in the lower leg, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with what Coppola described as non-life threatening injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available as the shooting remains under investigation.