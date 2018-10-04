One South Carolina officer was killed and six others were injured Wednesday in a mass officer shooting that struck a chord across the country, but especially in Baton Rouge.

Just over two years ago, six officers were ambushed and shot in Baton Rouge. Three of those officers died. Now, local officers are sending their thoughts and prayers to their brothers and sisters in blue in South Carolina.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a man opened fire from inside his home on deputies who came to serve a search warrant on his Florence, South Carolina home, authorities said. The shooting continued for hours as the man barricaded himself inside with children, firing from a distance at officers who came to help. Both deputies and police officers were injured.

Latest in South Carolina officer shooting: One killed, six hurt; shootout lasted for hours FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A police officer was killed and six of his comrades wounded when a man opened fire from inside his home on deputies who …

The slain officer, Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, had just been honored for his 30 years of service with the Florence Police Department.

"Praying for all those responding and affected by this incident in Florence County!" the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted.

"Tonight our prayers are with the officers, their families, and the community of Florence, South Carolina," the Baton Rouge Union of Police shared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.