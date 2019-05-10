The Baton Rouge Police officer in a shocking video who is shown repeatedly punching a man outside a Tigerland bar last month had been recently suspended for using profanity while on the job.

The video, first published Thursday by WAFB, shows officer Marshall McDermitt repeatedly punching an already-bloodied man in the face multiple times during an arrest.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said an internal affairs investigation into the incident has been ongoing since it occurred on April 7 outside Reggie's Bar in Tigerland.

McKneely said both citizens and officers made the police department aware of the incident, sparking the investigation. Internal Affairs investigations can last up to 60 days.

McKneely said the man who was punched was issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace through intoxication, resisting an officer and battery on an officer. He said the man was not booked into Parish Prison.

McDermitt was suspended for two days last year for using obscenities while on the job and speaking with civilians. BRPD internal investigators reviewed hours of body camera footage from 2017 and 2018 and found multiple instances where MCDermitt was not professional.

McDermitt appealed his suspension, but the Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board upheld the discipline.

McKneely said there is body camera footage from the April incident where McDermitt punched the man, which investigators are reviewing.