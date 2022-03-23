A man was arrested Wednesday after hitting a building with his car and refusing to stop for officers who attempted to pull him over after he was seen driving erratically along Government Street Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, police caught up with the driver at the Vieux Carre condo complex, where he refused to get out of the vehicle.
Coppola said officers were eventually able to remove him.
Photos submitted by Diana Ford, a witness at the scene, show officers talking to someone in a red pickup truck. Multiple officers have guns drawn and pointed towards the car.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital for evaluation and will likely face charges upon his release, Coppola said. No injuries were reported.