A 1-year-old boy, who officials say died of blunt force trauma, was born while his mother was in custody facing murder charges.

The death of Josiah Crockett, 1, was ruled a homicide by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. On Monday, the coroner's office announced that the boy died of multiple blunt force injuries to the chest and abdomen areas.

Department of Children and Family Services spokeswoman Heidi Rogers Kinchen confirmed that Jimeelah Crockett, who is currently awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge, is the boy's mother.

+3 Father, girlfriend in custody after EBR coroner's rules 1-year-old boy's death a homicide The father of a 1-year-old boy and his girlfriend are in custody after the child was found unresponsive and later died, East Baton Rouge Paris…

Crockett is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joseph Bunch III in 2017, who she was dating at the time.

According to files from the 19th Judicial District Court, Crockett was scheduled to go to trial this week on second-degree murder charges but had her trial pushed back to September.

Crockett was booked in September of 2017, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Parish Prison records, and has never been released. The baby was born May 5, 2018.

Terrence Ransom, 33, and Shanta Parker, 29, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Saturday on distribution or manufacturing of Schedule 1 drug, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ransom was booked on an additional count of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

It is unclear at this time if additional counts will be filed against Ransom and Parker now Crockett’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The incident took place Saturday in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive, according to booking documents. Deputies responded to a call from EMS for an unresponsive infant found at the scene. The child was transported to Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room but could not be resuscitated.