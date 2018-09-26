A woman was arrested after fire investigators said she purposely set fire to the home of a resident with whom she was feuding, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
Stephanie Rogers is accused of throwing a bag lit on fire onto the porch where the woman she had been arguing with, lived, Monte said. The home, located in the 1100 block of Charles T. Smith St., was occupied by that woman and her child, Monte said.
Rogers attempted to set the home on fire twice by throwing two subsequent bags on fire onto the home, but the first one went under the house. The resident chased Rogers away after that attempt, but she came back minutes later with the second fiery bag, Monte said.
The porch caught on fire that time, damaging the home, Monte said.
Rogers was booked into Parish Prison on a count of aggravated arson.