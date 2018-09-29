A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, Baton Rouge police said Saturday morning.

Dyteon Simpson, of 4310 Burgess Dr. in Baker, has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Simpson admitted to detectives to "intentionally shooting the victim."

Simpson also confessed to detectives that he punched a friend of Sims first before "intentionally shooting" Sims.

[RELATED: LSU basketball's Wayde Sims was defending friend before he was shot dead, police say]

Bond for Simpson has been set at $350,000, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said, adding that the case will go to a grand jury since it involves second-degree murder.

Simpson allegedly shot Sims dead early Friday morning.

Outside a fraternity party just off Southern University’s campus early Friday morning, an argument quickly turned to a fistfight, and just after midnight one gunshot rang out, spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Friday. Sims fell. Everyone ran.

Sims later died at a hospital. An autopsy Friday determined he died of a gunshot to the head that traveled into his neck, said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Police responded to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. near a Subway restaurant in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, about a block from Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

BRPD released to the public one of the videos that captured the fight leading up to the shooting – hoping someone could identify individuals involved in his death.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The video shows about eight men in the street fighting, at one point with three or four of them throwing punches, until two men break from the group. Then a shot is fired. McKneely said investigators were specifically trying to identify and locate the individual who is seen toward the end of the video wearing red pants with a white stripe down the leg and a gray shirt — one of the two men separated from the group right before the shot. McKneely identified the other man separated from the group as Sims.

Sims was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year at U-High, where he led the Cubs to three straight state titles from 2014-16.

Wayde Sims' father, Wayne, also played forward on the LSU basketball team coach Dale Brown from 1987-91.

Rabalais: Tragic death of LSU's Wayde Sims reflects sad truth of Baton Rouge reality Wayde Sims loved his school. He loved his hometown. He had, as his coach Will Wade reminded Friday, a Tiger tattoo on one bicep and a 225 tatt…