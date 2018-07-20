When Reggie Brown became the Baton Rouge constable, his officers had just started wearing law enforcement uniforms, some were issued cars, though many of those cars had different markings on them and deputies weren't issued standard weapons.
But 18 years later, things have changed.
Now when Brown retires at the end of December, he will leave behind an office with better trained and equipped deputies, and has elevated the office's status in the eyes of the law enforcement community, Brown and his colleagues said.
“More than anything, he brought professionalism to the job,” said former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff. “I know that prior to him being elected, you didn’t know a constable from anybody else. But when he took over, we knew that if (his officers) showed up they were better prepared and equipped.”
Brown’s officers are POST certified after receiving Peace Officer and Standard Training giving them total law enforcement jurisdiction as they conduct their daily duties, including securing the city court and handling evictions and warrants. But sometimes his deputies get called to support the parish Sheriff’s Office and the city police department.
As soon as the constable was sworn into office, he started piecing together money from grants, the state and private donors to purchase equipment.
During his first year as constable, Brown drove his personal vehicle on his own dime after he assigned his city vehicle to an employee who didn’t have one. He built up a small fleet by buying one or two used vehicles a year and gladly taking hand-me-downs from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Then it took 10 years to accrue enough money for laptops to go inside those vehicles.
That slow but steady investment was important to Brown, who pointed to an incident about 10 years ago when a city police officer was able to identify a Constable's Office employee as a fellow law enforcement officer and ask him for help.
One of the officers was driving a marked unit down Government Street when a city police officer stationed at a bank ran out and flagged down the officer, Brown said. The police officer told him that the bank had been robbed and he needed help chasing down the suspect.
Brown’s starting ambition was to leave the agency better than when he found it. Three terms later, he feels like he accomplished his goal.
“Not only are we recognized locally here, … but we’re the largest city Constable’s Office in the state of Louisiana,” Brown said. “We have … made a great track record around the country with organizing marshals and constables under one unit so people know more about it, because one of the questions I get asked the most is, 'What is a constable.'”
Beyond the improvements he’s made at the Constable’s Office in his three terms, Brown’s true legacy seems to lie with all the people that he has helped through law enforcement and his charity organizations.
The people who have worked with him call him incredibly giving and humble. They describe him as someone who never asks for anything for himself, only for others.
“I can’t tell you how many times in the middle of the night he’s called and people’s houses burned down, they need a room, they need clothes, they need this, they need that. Many times we helped them with our own money, out of pocket,” “said Mike Barnett, former East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office chief criminal deputy.
Brown, known to many as Major Brown from his 25 years with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, has led Holiday Helpers and Christmas Crusades for Children, two local organizations that annually gives back to thousands of people in need during the Christmas holidays. He has won numerous awards for his service, including the 1997 Golden Deeds award, a service award sponsored by the The Advocate and the Inter-Civic Council of Baton Rouge.
A 1997 article from The Advocate captured the morning of the annual Holiday Helpers meal, just hours before a thousand people were expected to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Brown found out that a labeling mistake led to a severe shortage of green beans. He didn’t hesitate to drive to three separate grocery stores and buy out all of their stock of the vegetable.
When the Baton Rouge Police Department received gifts of food from businesses, former Baton Rouge Police Chief Greg Phares thought of Brown and sent the food his way.
“We really couldn’t accept that (food) and we would send it to Reggie because we knew it would be well-used, not wasted,” Phares said. “That was his big charity and he did a great (job).”
Though Barnett met Brown in 1971 when they both worked at the Sheriff’s Office, they soon became close friends outside of work, too. Barnett helps Brown raise money for Holiday Helpers and campaigned for Brown when he first announced that he was running for constable.
The pair picked up signs that said “Vote for Brown” and headed to the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Foster Drive, Barnett recalled. When word traveled among the Sheriff’s Office that Brown was running, deputies showed up by the dozens every morning to join them.
“I can’t tell you how many people rolled their windows down and talked to him,” Barnett said with a laugh. “Virtually none rolled their windows down to talk to me and I was in the media quite a bit. … I said, ‘Reggie, this isn’t even going to be a race because every third person rolled their windows down with a ‘Hey, Reggie!’”
Brown’s retirement was finalized when he did not enter the next election by Friday's deadline. Six candidates are vying to take on the job. Brown said Thursday he isn’t backing any candidate, but committed to supporting whoever succeeds him.
Gordon “Trey” Bargas, Riley Harbor III, Leo LaMotte, Ronald “Ron” Stevens, “Mike” Thomas and Terrica Williams all qualified for the seat this week. Bargas is the sole Republican candidate.
“I don’t know who is going to be the next constable, but whoever it is will find it very difficult to fill Reggie’s shoes,” Barnett said. “But it’s not just because of Reggie’s job as a law enforcement officer. It’s Reggie’s job as part of the Baton Rouge community."
"When Reggie dies, if he doesn’t go to heaven there’s going to be an awful lot of us in a lot of trouble," he said.