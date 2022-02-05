A Louisiana State trooper was arrested on domestic violence counts after he assaulted and strangled a woman during an argument, the department said Saturday.
According to a statement from LSP, police responded to a call around 1 a.m. of an altercation on Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales involving an off-duty trooper, Garrett Yetman, 28, of Baton Rouge.
The Gonzales Police Department arrested him, and he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for domestic abuse-battery by strangulation and simple assault.
Yetman has been placed on administrative leave, the department said. His State Police property was confiscated while a criminal and administrative investigation takes place.
Yetman has worked for LSP since 2019, assigned to Troop A.