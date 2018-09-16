Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was again arrested Sunday and accused of beating his former girlfriend — the second time in a month that he has been accused of abusing the same woman. He was previously arrested Aug. 17 and released on bail.

His first arrest centered on four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing the victim by her throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018.

Davis was booked into jail again this weekend on additional counts of battery of a dating partner and violation of protective orders, according to a warrant for his arrest issued Saturday.

The warrant was issued after LSU police had "evidence of batteries that have occurred since Davis was released on bond (and) ordered to have no contact with the victim." Police allege that Davis abused the victim on two separate occasions since his release.

The warrant also refers to Davis as a former LSU student. University spokesman Ernie Ballard III said Davis is technically still a student but was placed under interim suspension from the school based on his initial arrest last month. That means he's going through LSU's "advocacy and accountability process" to determine the outcome — which Ballard said could include expulsion, a longer suspension or probation.

It's unclear whether Davis has been attending class since being placed on interim suspension from LSU. The address listed on his warrant is an off campus address: 240 West Chimes St.

Davis was suspended indefinitely from the LSU football team after his Aug. 17 arrest.

The latest accusations against him allege that the victim, who is identified in the warrant as an LSU student, was at Davis' apartment on Aug. 26 when the two got into an argument and Davis pushed the woman into a couch, injuring her leg. LSU police wrote in the warrant that the victim confirmed the incident in an interview with investigators, telling them she got into a fight with Davis when she went to leave his apartment and he pushed her, causing a small cut and bruising to her lower leg.

Then a witness reported to police that Davis struck the victim in the eye several times during another incident Saturday. Police said the victim "would not admit to Davis hitting her" though investigators saw that her left eye was swollen. She told investigators that she was with Davis into the early morning hours and woke up later Saturday morning to find she had a black eye.

"The victim would only state that she did not know how it happened," police wrote in the warrant.

Investigators then interviewed a witness who showed them photographs of the victim's eye. The witness said the victim had provided the photos via text message, according to the warrant. The witness also said Davis was the one who attacked the victim and reported watching him repeatedly slap the woman in the face during an argument.

Davis was suspended from the LSU football team indefinitely last month. His attorney Marci Blaize said then that the victim retracted her initial allegations against Davis the following day, but she declined to provide The Advocate with a copy of the woman's statement. A judge later ordered Davis to a 10 p.m. curfew and to have no contact with the former girlfriend involved in the reported incidents.

Blaize confirmed on Sunday that Davis was in jail again. She said she has only received limited information about the latest accusations but that his bail will be set in coming days, probably on Monday.

Davis was booked into Parish Prison this weekend on three counts of battery of a dating partner — one felony count and two misdemeanor counts — and two counts of violation of a protective order.

The initial allegations against Davis spanned four separate incidents starting in spring of last year.

In one of the incidents, Davis punched the woman in her side hard enough to break her ribs, according to police. In another Davis became upset with the woman for waving at a friend. He drove her to a spot on Perkins Road, threw her phone out the window and tried to abandon her before turning around and picking her up — only to choke her as she got back into the vehicle, according to his prior arrest report.

The last incident documented in the initial arrest report involves Davis letting himself into the woman's apartment and attacking her over a text conversation, punching her in the stomach, choking her and pulling an earring out of her ear. Investigators reviewed photos from after the attack and a few days later when the bruising on her neck was heavier, according to that warrant. The woman's roommate applied makeup to her neck to hide the bruising, police said.

The woman also provided text message conversations to police, including one where Davis said "I might kill you."

Davis' attorney responded to his August arrest with the following statement. "This has been an absolute nightmare for Drake and his family," Blaize said. "We hope that the truth surfaces and that the matter is resolved favorably so he can get back to living his life."

Ballard, the LSU spokesman, said he couldn't disclose whether Davis has been attending classes since being placed on interim suspension, citing privacy laws. But Ballard said that typically a student on interim suspension "cannot attend classes and is restricted from campus without permission."