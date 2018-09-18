PRAIRIEVILLE - A man and a woman were found dead of unknown causes in a Prairieville apartment Monday, after a concerned friend asked Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies to check on them.
The two, identified as Rickey Foster, 50, and Connie Bolen, 56, both of Prairieville were found in an apartment at Autumn View Apartments in Prairieville, shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
There was no sign of a forced entry into the apartment, Webre said.
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said that a worried friend of the two had called the Sheriff's Office, asking deputies to check on them.
Hudson said that it's unknown if Foster and Bolen were a couple.
The case continues under investigation, and autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, Webre said.
Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 to an anonymous tip line or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.