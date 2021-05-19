A former narcotics detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department was booked into jail Wednesday for the third time in recent weeks, now facing accusations he lied in a search warrant application.

Jason Acree resigned from the department earlier this month following his second arrest. BRPD leaders announced the third arrest during a press conference Monday, and Acree turned himself in around noon Wednesday.

The mounting accusations against him come amid a corruption probe focused on the entire BRPD narcotics division, which has come under scrutiny for several reasons, not least being his alleged criminal behavior. In addition to Acree, another detective was arrested and later resigned from the department, and four supervisors were transferred into street patrols.

Department leaders said Monday they had three open criminal investigations involving the division, but refused to name the individual officers.

Acree was first arrested in February after investigators accused him of stealing marijuana from the narcotics evidence room and giving the drugs to his friend. He was booked into jail again last month on obstruction of justice, though that arrest was based largely on the same evidence and probable cause as the initial one.

The newest allegations against him arose from an audit of all narcotics operations dating back to 2016, officials said. That probe is ongoing and expected to last several months. BRPD leaders have promised to make their findings public once it concludes.

While reviewing materials for the audit, investigators concluded Acree had "provided false and misleading information" in his application for a no-knock search warrant last year, according to his arrest report. Specifically, Acree lied about having conducted a controlled buy — using a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from an address on Lee Drive — within the past 48 hours, according to the report.

Investigators interviewed another narcotics detective and reviewed records tracking controlled buys, they wrote in the report. They found that detectives had recently conducted two controlled buys at the address, but both occurred more than 20 days before Acree applied for the search warrant on Nov. 3.

In the application, Acree wrote that an informant told him someone was still selling drugs there, so he conducted a controlled buy "in order to substantiate these claims … once again."

A Baton Rouge judge approved the application, allowing Acree to conduct the search. He ended up finding a pistol, several drugs and drug paraphernalia, among other things, according to the report. The findings resulted in two people being arrested.

It was not immediately clear whether their cases have been dismissed. Local prosecutors have already dropped more than 100 pending drug cases involving BRPD narcotics officers whose credibility has been compromised.

Questions about widespread misconduct in the narcotics division started surfacing in December after one detective, Jeremiah Ardoin, was arrested and accused of buying stolen electronics. While facing those charges, Ardoin accused his colleagues and supervisors of even more egregious misconduct. He said narcotics officers routinely stopped and searched Black people without probable cause, planted drugs on suspects and coerced prostitutes into setting up drug dealers.

He also accused Acree of stealing marijuana from the evidence room, a claim that formed the basis for his first arrest. Both Acree and Ardoin recently resigned from the department.

