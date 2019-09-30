Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive. Cary Walker, 40, was found inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police arrested James Johnson, 25, and Shameka Foster, 28. Johnson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for principal to second-degree murder and Foster was booked for obstruction of justice.
McKneely said the suspects and victim were living together at the time of this shooting and a motive is unknown at this time.
Additional arrests are pending, according to McKneely.