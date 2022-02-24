The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for three men who deputies believe robbed someone at gunpoint outside the Goodwill store on Burbank Drive.
On Feb. 16, a man was walking out of the store to his car when three men snatched his bag, stole his cell phone, wallet and credit cards, attacked him with concrete and fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's office at 389-5064 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 344-STOP.