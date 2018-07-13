Baton Rouge police arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting death of a man on Jackson Avenue, spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
William Patrick Womack, 28, of 1805 Bay St., was arrested in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Curley Woods on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, Coppola said. Womack was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday night.
Police are also searching for another man in Woods' shooting death, Coppola said.
Corey Chaney, 27, of 2826 Jackson Ave., is at large and wanted on second-degree murder in Woods' death, Coppola said.
Woods was shot around 3:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue, just blocks away from where Chaney lives. Police have said that Woods was found in the road and died at the scene.
Coppola asked anyone with information on Chaney's location to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.