The police shooting that left a suspect dead of multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday morning started with an attempted traffic stop a day earlier. It would lead to a 17-hour standoff after the man fled police and barricaded himself inside a house that finally ended when he walked outside the residence and fired at the cops.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told reporters Tuesday morning the officers then returned fire. He did not release the suspect's name or condition, saying the man was taken to the hospital. But an attorney representing the man's family confirmed around noon that he'd been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Paul said the officers involved in the incident did everything they could to prevent the tragic outcome.

"The preservation of life was definitely noted in our efforts," he said. "They did everything in their power to end this peacefully. … Please keep him and his kids —my understanding is that he has five — please keep his family in your prayers."

Baton Rouge police narcotics officers were out doing "proactive patrols in designated areas throughout the city" when they initiated the traffic stop, the chief said. But the driver didn't stop and instead continued driving to the 4600 block of Sycamore Street, when he ran from his truck into a house.

Paul said officers followed the man inside, but the suspect brandished a gun. Officers left the house, secured the scene and called for backup and the standoff began.

Officers tried to get the man to come out, but he stayed inside and fired "several shots throughout the night at our police officers," Paul said.

He said the standoff "unfortunately ended today when he exited the rear of house and fired the weapon at our officers, who returned fire."

No officers were injured during the incident.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark confirmed his officer responded to a death at Our Lady of the Lake hospital not long after the man arrived, but couldn't release his name yet.