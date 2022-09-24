A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Friday night, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Brenden Washington, 22, was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Neptune Drive in the community of Darrow shortly before midnight, according to a news release.
The shooting is under investigation and further details were not immediately available, the release said. Anyone with information can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636, text the anonymous tip line, 847411, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).