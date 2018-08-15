A man accused of killing three Clinton-area men last year told investigators after his arrest that he shot them because he was "filling five tags" the government had issued him, court filings show.

Ryan Sharpe, who on Tuesday was ruled incompetent to stand trial, told authorities he had killed a deer that was worth two of the tags, but that the three remaining tags had to be used on humans, according to the narrative of Sharpe's Oct. 12, 2017 confession to authorities. The document was filed with the East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court.

Sharpe has been charged with the murders of three men and the attempted murder of a fourth in separate Clinton-area shootings over a four-month span beginning in 2017. He is accused in East Feliciana Parish with the July 2017 fatal shooting of Thomas Bass, 62; the September 2017 nonfatal shooting of Buck Hornsby, then 47; and the October fatal shooting of Brad DeFranceschi, 48. He was charged in East Baton Rouge Parish in the fatal shooting of Carroll Breeden, 66, which occurred just over the parish line.

Sharpe confessed that he was the shooter in each of the incidents. For each shooting, Sharpe described to authorities how he found the victims, drove toward them, watched them get hit by his bullets and then drove home, according to the narrative of his confession.

"Sharpe stated he killed the victims because he was filling five tags ... given to him by the State Police and the Federal Government," the narrative written by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says. After explaining two tags had been used on a deer he killed, Sharpe told authorities the three remaining had "to be used on humans," the report says.

"He concluded by saying the reason he didn't kill Hornsby is because he didn't want to waste a tag," the last line of the narrative says.

It was clear from the narrative that Sharpe had known, at least in name, Hornsby. He told authorities that he observed "a subject known to him as Buck Hornsby exercising" along La. 63, the report says. Then Sharpe said he made several passes, before slowing down and shooting Hornsby, the report says. Sharpe told authorities he saw Hornsby fall briefly, then get up and begin running. Sharpe said he then drove home.

The narrative said Sharpe had not known Breeden, as the narrative says Sharpe had seen "an unknown male subject wearing a green colored shirt working in his front yard" while driving on Pride-Port Hudson Road. Again, after making several passes Sharpe said he slowed down his vehicle and fired twice from the car. He told authorities he saw Breeden fall to his knees then onto his side, and then Sharpe drove home, the report says.

It was unclear if Sharpe knew Bass and DeFranceschi based on the narrative, which didn't specify if Sharpe named them on his own, if detectives asked about them or if Sharpe had recalled the names from media reports.

Sharpe admitted to authorities that he pulled into Bass' driveway while the man had been working on his truck. Sharpe got out of the truck with a shotgun, walked up to Bass and shot him from a close range, the report says. He then returned home, and when he noticed the shell casing in the bed of the truck, he burned it in a fire pit in his yard, he told authorities, according to the report.

This was the only case where Sharpe drove his pickup truck and exited the vehicle — in the rest, he told authorities he drove his girlfriend's white Nissan Altima and committed drive-by shootings.

Sharpe told authorities he saw DeFranceschi weed-eating near the road, and again he made several passes, then slowed down and fired at the man. Sharpe said he missed once, but fired again and saw the man fall onto his back, the report says. He then went home.

The court filings also report in detail how Sharpe first became a suspect in the cases, when he called in directly to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, which The Advocate reported in October.

Sharped called on Oct. 10, 2017, about 7 a.m. to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, claiming responsibility for the murder of DeFranceschi, which had happened a day earlier, reports say. He said he "had some business to take care of and after he did he would probably turn himself in," according to a report from State Police filed into court records.

Despite no caller ID available from the first call in, detectives found two numbers for Sharpe and tried to call him back, but got no answer, the reports say. But about 10 minutes later, Sharpe called back again, again admitted to the homicide in Clinton.

The criminal case against Sharpe was halted Tuesday after a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial. No rulings have been made on Sharpe's mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Doctors tasked in the criminal case in East Baton Rouge against Sharpe have still not ruled on his mental capacity, but that hearing is set for next week.