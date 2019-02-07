Fellow law enforcement officers remembered late Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty on Thursday for his ability to be both a warrior and a man of compassion.
Totty, 31, died last Friday when the police motorcycle he was riding during a funeral procession collided with a truck in the center lane of Jones Creek Road.
“When we lose young brothers like Totty, we are reminded that sometimes we take things for granted. It takes a special person to do this kind of work,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a service at Healing Place Church.
Totty had been shot in the face during a call a year ago and, after recovering from his injuries, asked to join the motorcycle unit.
“Because of that warrior mentality that he had that day, he fought back and he survived that encounter and he went home to his family,” Paul said to the hundreds gathered at the church and others watching video feeds on the internet.
Former Chief Carl Dabadie likened Totty to a sheep dog, someone who defends the flock against the wolves of the world, those who seek to harm and destroy.
“They are warriors who walk a hero’s path. Someone who can walk into the heart of darkness and walk out unscathed. Shane was a sheep dog. A protector of the weak and defenseless. He was a true hero,” said Dabadie, himself a former motor officer.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Officers from scores of agencies attended the funeral and were slated to take part in a 10-mile funeral procession from the church, on Highland Road south of Baton Rouge, to the Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Boulevard, where Totty will be buried. They would pass in front of Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline Highway.
Deputy Nadra Jones of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was important for law officers everywhere to note Totty’s passing.
“We’re here to show support," she said before the service. "He does the same job we do and it could’ve easily been one of us."