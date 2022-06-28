Worsening weather and a failure to use life preservers could have played a part in the death of three boaters on Lake Maurepas on Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
All three men, Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs; Zane Bryant, 20, of Denham Springs; and Michael Bryant, 48, of Denham Springs, were recovered from the lake Monday after disappearing in a failed rescue attempt on Sunday afternoon. Wildlife and Fisheries said that none of the three were wearing personal flotation devices.
LeDuff went swimming in the lake near the mouth of Blind River on Sunday afternoon and began to struggle. Zane Bryant went into the water to rescue him, and the older Bryant jumped off the boat to help when they both began to struggle. None resurfaced.
Adam Einck, Media Relations Manager for LDWF, said that the department advises boaters to wear life vests when they get in the water.
“We advise to have a throwable flotation device that you can toss to the person struggling to give them something to grab onto,” Einck said. “We also advise, if possible, to don a personal flotation device before attempting to make a rescue.”
Einck said that they believe poor weather may have contributed to the situation as well. Strong thunderstorms were approaching the area Sunday afternoon.
“We believe at this time that the weather change and the current at that part in Lake Maurepas during that time may have played a part in this tragic situation,” Einck said.
Wildlife and Fisheries was still investigating the incident Tuesday.