A Zachary firefighter was killed in a crash early Friday morning when his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across the road.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble said the firefighter was on the way to work, driving his normal route in his personal vehicle.
The crash occurred on La. 38 in St. Helena Parish sometime before 6 a.m., Kimble said. He identified the firefighter as Douglas Glass, 36, who had served for two years with the department.
"He was an outstanding fellow, a fine individual — on his way to report for duty," Kimble said. "It's a terrible loss for the Zachary Fire Department."
The chief said Glass left behind a wife and four sons.
Kimble rushed out to the scene Friday morning after getting a call that one of his firefighters had been involved in a crash. He said a large tree had fallen across the road and Glass must not have seen it until too late.