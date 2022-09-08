State and federal agents and local deputies arrested a Gonzales man on allegations he was distributing images of children being sexually abused, state troopers said Thursday.
Agents and deputies arrested Charles Edward Crawford Jr., 37, after a search of his home on Wednesday turned up electronic devices with sexual abuse images and videos on them, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
The arrest followed an investigation begun in July by the State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI and sheriff's deputies.
Crawford was booked Wednesday on 100 counts each of possession of child pornography and of distribution of child pornography, troopers said.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies also arrested Crawford on one count of possession of schedule II narcotics, troopers said.
Troopers said the investigation remains active.
Crawford remained in Ascension Parish Prison Thursday evening, online jail records say.