A Baton Rouge man was arrested after a 15-year-old girl said he kidnapped her at gunpoint and then brought her to a house where she was was raped by multiple people, according to police.

This is the third person Baton Rouge Police have taken into custody in the incident.

The girl said she ran away on Feb. 18 from a group home in Baker, according to booking documents. She ended up at a gas station and asked a man, later identified as 35-year-old Eric Ricks, to borrow his cellphone. Ricks pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot her before she could make the call, then forced her into his car, documents say.

Ricks then brought her to an unknown location, dragged her from the vehicle by the hair and took her to a bedroom, documents say. They say Ricks then held a gun to her head and forced her to "snort a white powdery substance, swallow a blue pill and drink vodka." He then raped her while she was unable to move from the drugs, according to booking documents.

The victim told police Ricks left the room, but then two males and two females entered, all of whom raped her. She was repeatedly threatened with a gun, documents say, and told "she was going to have sex with other people for money," documents say.

Finally, the girl managed to escape when she was left alone, running to another house and knocking on the door. The man who let her in called 9-1-1 for her.

+3 15-year-old kidnapped, raped multiple times, police say; Baton Rouge man, woman arrested A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested in the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl, Baton Rouge police said.

According to documents, the man who helped the victim saw several people outside of 5667 Alexander Drive searching for "something or someone." Police later arrested 37-year-old Timothy Jones and 23-year-old Keyera Winston, who the victim identified as two of the people who assaulted her after Ricks kidnapped her from the gas station.

Ricks was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Jones and Winston were booked on the same counts earlier this week.