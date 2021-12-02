Baton Rouge police are searching for a suspect they say was involved a shooting that left one dead a couple blocks east of Istrouma High School late last month.

BRPD announced Thursday that it obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Lijames Powell in the death of 27-year-old Kentrell Payton.

Payton was found Nov. 30 suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at his home on Eaton Street, a residential lane that runs from Choctaw Drive to Winbourne Avenue in the Prescott Place neighborhood.

Baton Rouge man fatally shot at his Eaton Street home Tuesday afternoon, police say A Baton Rouge man was killed in a shooting around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at his home at 2632 Eaton Street, Baton Rouge Police said.

Payton later died at a local hospital.

Powell faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police urged anyone with information about Powell's whereabouts to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.