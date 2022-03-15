A Central man was arrested after he allegedly shot a boy on accident during the weekend, according to documents from the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Kendrick Johnson, 18, was arrested and booked on one count each of negligent injuring and illegal use of weapons.
Deputies were called to a report of a child shot and injured at a home on East Brookside Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday, documents say.
The child had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with what deputies described as non-life threatening injuries, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks said.
The boy initially told deputies he had been injured in a drive-by shooting, then said he had shot himself on accident.
Several people identified Johnson as the shooter and told deputies he ran away from the house after the shooting.
The boy later told investigators that Johnson arrived at his home with a pistol. Johnson was playing with it when it fired and accidentally shot him, he said.
Johnson later admitted to playing with the gun, but said it was already inside the home when he arrived, documents say. He must have "pulled the trigger" and shot his friend, he told investigators.
Johnson said he dropped the gun before fleeing the residence. Detectives later found the pistol in the home.