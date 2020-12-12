Several retired Baton Rouge Police officers will soon rejoin the department as volunteers, offering their experience to younger colleagues.
The reserve officer program, which existed in the past, will be reinstated on Jan. 1, 2021, according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
“Our idea is to be able to utilize the talent and information and wisdom and knowledge you’ve got,” he said to potential reserve officers last week. “The specialty that you have will go to different divisions to assist the young guys in handling and working their respective divisions.”
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul made an appearance at the first gathering of former officers interested in joining the reserves in the Thursday meeting at headquarters. He thanked the officers for coming and said their return “means a lot.”
“One thing we don’t talk about is the institutional knowledge that you guys have,” he said. “Y’all know this department from a historical perspective better than anybody.”
There are eight to 10 former officers who have expressed interest in the program, McKneely said, though only a handful made it to the first meeting. He said the goal of bringing the reserve officers back into the department is to mentor younger colleagues.
“Some of them don’t know what you know,” McKneely said. “You’ve been in the game a long time. The contacts that you have when you left, they were lost.”
John Norwood, a retired lieutenant who spent 30 years on the force – 16 of which were in the homicide division – said he hopes the program is successful.
“One of the things I want to do is come back and give back,” he said. “I can use that knowledge to assist in any way I can to help.”
Marlon Harris, who retired with the rank of sergeant after 25 years, says he feels a sense of gratitude for the department that he said both raised him and mapped the course of his life.
“I owe the Baton Rouge Police Department a huge debt in my life. I wouldn’t have been the person I am now,” he said. “I want to see this department thrive like I know it is and I know it will in the future.”
He plans to assist in “bridging the gap” he believes exists between the department and the community.
As for Charles Armstrong, who retired as a lieutenant after 28 years and worked as administrative bureau services commander, he sees joining the reserves as a continuation of his commitment to the public.
“You’re either part of the problem or you’re part of the solution,” he said. “We all give our lives to this department and serve the community. It doesn’t end because you retire. If it’s a commitment…it doesn’t just stop.”
He said that, while he will go wherever he is needed in the department, he will likely end up in community services to build valuable relationships between officers and the people they serve.
“I still have some good years left and I want to do something positive,” he said. “I do challenge any retired policemen to come back and give something back.”