One person was injured in a shooting on Gardere Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. Bryan White said.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Old Hermitage Parkway Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., White said. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
White said preliminary findings revealed multiple rounds were fired, striking at least one building and a vehicle.
No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.