Funeral services for fallen Baton Rouge police officer Cpl. Shane Totty will be held Thursday morning followed by a law enforcement procession to the burial site, Baton Rouge police announced Monday.
Totty, 31, died Friday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Jones Creek Road while the officer was escorting a funeral procession.
A wake will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and visitation will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. at Healing Place Church on Highland Road, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following a law enforcement procession from Healing Place.
Totty's survivors include his fiancée and baby daughter.
He had recently recovered from being shot in the face while responding to a call in south Baton Rouge last February and had joined the Baton Rouge Police Department's motorcycle unit after returning to work just months before his death.
