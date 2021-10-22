A Baton Rouge man died in the hospital last week, three days after he was beaten with blunt objects at his home, police said Friday.
Clyde McFadden, 63, initially declined medical treatment after the Oct. 13 beating, but he was hospitalized days later and started experiencing complications from his injuries, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
McFadden died in the hospital last Saturday.
His death was not reported by police until after an autopsy had deemed it a homicide, McKneely said.
He said investigators are working leads on the case, which has not yet been solved.