A suspicious package found at Broadmoor United Methodist Church Monday night was determined to be a hoax but authorities are still investigating whether it could be connected to two fires at the property last month.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed that a suspicious package was found Monday night and as of Tuesday morning officials had determined it to be a hoax.

The same church was the subject of two suspected arson fires last month, one April 1 and another on April 3.

The first fire was in a detached meeting room and fully engulfed the building, leading to a total loss. The second two days later was in an office connected to a breezeway. The sanctuary wasn't damaged and no injuries were reported in either.

Coppola said Tuesday that authorities are still investigating the package hoax and whether it could be connected to the two suspicious fires.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said Tuesday that BRFD was on site Monday night on standby for the bomb scare, but deferred to BRPD for details of the incident.

While the April 1 fire at the site was determined to be arson, Monte said the April 3 fire is still under investigation. There have not been any arrests in relation to either fire.