The day after a Baton Rouge police officer was fired following an investigation into the Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting, the attorney for the motorist who was the target of the shooting called for criminal prosecution.
Ronald Haley Jr., the attorney for Raheem Howard, said further action must be taken after the actions of officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who was terminated Thursday.
"I do not believe this is grossly negligent, this is definitely criminal," Haley said.
He added that the officer should not be allowed to hide behind his label as a "civil servant" to avoid criminal liability.
“You want community cooperation. You want the community to help. Now is a chance to help the community,” Haley said, calling for all of Hamadeh's open cases to be investigated.
Hamadeh reported he shot at the motorist during a chase after a traffic stop because the motorist had first fired at him, however officials later said there was no evidence to support the officer's version of events.
However, police did initially arrest the motorist, Howard, on attempted murder of a police officer. He was held in jail for almost three weeks on those allegations until East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case against Howard.
With the police department's internal investigation into Hamadeh now complete, a criminal investigation into the officer's actions has now been turned over to Moore's office, police said.
Howard was initially stopped about 6 p.m. on North 15th Street in the Northdale neighborhood for a missing license plate, and immediately ran from the officer. Hamadeh pursued him, chasing him through the neighborhood and into a resident's home — then the officer fired his weapon. Witnesses and neighbors reported only hearing one shot.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Upon his arrest, Howard pleaded for investigators and media to review the body camera footage from the incident to prove his innocence. He said he never had a gun or fired at the officer.
After denying a public records request for that body camera footage, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul admitted in late August that there was no body camera or dash camera video of the incident, which is against department policy.
Hamadeh also shot and killed another man in June 2017, also following a traffic stop.
In that incident, police said Hamadeh fired his weapon after Jordan Frazier turned and pointed a weapon at officers. Hamadeh was later awarded a medal of valor for his response in that incident, however Moore has not yet cleared him of criminal charges in that shooting.
There was also no body or dash camera footage of that incident.
The Baton Rouge Union of Police issued a statement late Thursday after the news of the decision by BRPD administration officials, expressing their disappointment in the discipline of Hamadeh.
"Our members are further disappointed that political pressure continues to play such a substantial role in their careers," the statement said.
Union President Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor could not be reached for further comment Friday.
