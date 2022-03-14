Two men have been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning shooting on Gardere Lane that left one man dead, arrest documents show.
Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.
Kelly Perez, 41, was killed in the shooting, according to Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Alan Umanzor, 27, and Oscar Sanchez, 32, have been arrested and booked on one count each of principal to second degree murder.
Deputies were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex at 515 Gardere Lane (map) after gunfire was reported, according to documents from EBRSO. Perez had been shot several times and died at the scene.
He was found on the ground next to his SUV that was still running, detectives said.
Argument preceded the shooting
Perez had been in an argument at another location before the shooting, a witness told detectives.
The witness and Perez then drove to the apartment complex and parked in front of a unit, authorities said. As they stepped out of the vehicle, they saw a sedan parked behind them, the witness told investigators. Four men exited the sedan.
Umanzor was among them and was the main person arguing with Perez, the witness told authorities.
Another unidentified man got out of the passenger seat of the sedan and fired several rounds at Perez, according to the documents. A man matching the description of Oscar Sanchez, 32, was also present, the affidavit said.
After the shooting, Umanzor got into driver's seat with the three men and drove away, the witness said.
Through social media and the help of witnesses, detectives said they found the sedan and three men, including Umanzor and Sanchez, at a home in the 8800 block of Coy Avenue.
Umanzor, according to the documents, told investigators that he and three other men, including Sanchez, went to the Gardere apartment complex and confronted Perez. Authorities did not say what the argument was about.
Identity of shooter unknown
Umanzor told investigators, with the help of a Spanish translator, that after the shooting he fled the scene while driving the shooter's vehicle with the three men as passengers. He said he did not know the identity of the shooter and did not think of calling 911.
Sanchez told investigators he was in the sedan and heard gunfire but did not see the actual shooting. He said he did see the accused shooter get back into the front passenger seat after the shooting. The man, Sanchez said, was "clutching" his waistline and jacket as if he was hiding a gun.
Sanchez told investigators he did not know the name of the shooter.
Sanchez, like Umanzor, went back to the house on Coy Avenue after the shooting and did not call 911, according to arrest documents.