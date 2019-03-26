Three men from out of town were found with more than 100 stolen phones in a Baton Rouge hotel and arrested Monday, according to a report from WBRZ.
Two of the men were seen on surveillance video breaking into the Best Buy off of Bluebonnet Boulevard, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials told the television station. The men then pryied the doors open on the cell phone cabinets and filled a trash can with the phones.
Upon further investigation, deputies found a silver SUV at a nearby motel that matched the vehicle seen on camera at the Best Buy. They saw a crowbar and gloves inside the vehicle. Investigators then searched the motel room of the Georgia man who rented the vehicle. There they found 107 iPhones that matched the ones that were taken from the Best Buy.
Davlon Harris, of Georgia, Bakari Wilright and Lawrence Epperson, both from California, were arrested on felony theft and damage to property. They are also suspects in similar Best Buy break-ins in Lake Charles and Alabama.