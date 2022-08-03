As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth.
"I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker. "Those people are coming though the city one day or another."
Although Denham Springs technically shrank in size over the last decade, according to the census, the unincorporated area surrounding it will soon see several large subdivisions built. That will add plenty of people and hundreds of cars to the city's traffic problems.
In a relatively quiet city like Denham Springs, addressing traffic — especially when infrastructure is overrun — is one of the most important jobs for law enforcement. Walker, who spent part of his early career at the Department of Transportation and Development, anticipates developing a deeper relationship with the office to address future problems that feel inevitable at this point.
It's the first time in six years that Denham Springs has a new chief. Outgoing Chief Shannon J. Womack was appointed in 2016 and has retired after more than three decades of service.
Walker was selected from a pool of nine candidates and "outshone everybody else," Mayor Gerard Landry said. He was appointed last week.
"It's about finding the right person, and the right fit, and without a doubt he is the right person and the right fit," Landry added.
Walker, a north Louisiana native who spent his childhood and teenage years in Livingston Parish, was promoted from within after more than 20 years on the force. Most of that time was spent "working the road," Walker said — also known as working as a uniform patrol officer responding to calls.
After he made detective several years ago, Walker was praised by other law enforcement for his investigation of the grisley murders of two elderly Denham Springs residents in 2018.
Walker said the most common crimes in a subdued city like Denham Springs are theft and burglary, including when people break into unlocked cars to steal purses or guns. Financial crimes are also not uncommon.
Both the chief and Landry don't anticipate an uptick in such crimes as more people move into the area; Landry noted the economic benefits of new neighbors who will eat at Denham Springs restaurants and shop at their stores.
However, the fact remains that the force is still working to hire, train and retain "well-rounded" officers, much like departments in the rest of the country. A handful of positions are currently vacant, though a new officer was just sworn in Tuesday morning.
In light of staffing struggles, Walker wants to advertise Denham Springs as a good work environment for police, where the community is generally pro-law enforcement.
There have been some critics. The police department was recently named in a federal lawsuit alleging officers engage in racial profiling of Black Denham Springs residents. Although the mayor and chief declined to comment due to pending litigation, both underscored the strong ties everyone in the community shares, regardless of background.
"It's still the same as it was when I came here," Walker said. "The community support for the police is high, and much higher than it is elsewhere."
It is not clear if more manpower will be needed as the population surrounding the city surges. The force, which is around 30 strong, has already faced problems trying to solve cases using DNA evidence because Walker said the Louisiana State Police crime lab is overrun, presumably from the many homicides in other jursidictions.
Still, Walker said he is "excited to dive in" to the job and the challenges before him.
Landry said his attitude is best illustrated by a story about the 2016 flood — a day Walker didn't show up to work. As it happened, his house had taken in about four feet of water. Unable to make contact with the department, Walker had abandoned his home in a boat to rescue others stranded from the flood.