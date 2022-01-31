A Baton Rouge man shot and killed a 14-year-old boy on Lobdell Avenue three weeks ago because the teen had been bullying someone in the shooter's family, police said Monday.

Cleveland Ely, 35, of Erie Street surrendered to police Monday and was booked on allegations that he killed Dion Williams in a parking lot on Jan. 9. Detectives allege Ely shot Williams after discovering the teen had bullied a juvenile member of Ely's family, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Police responded to a shooting at 2180 Lobdell Ave. around 2 p.m. that day, where they found Williams with several gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital, a BRPD spokesperson said at the time.

The shooting, McKneely said Monday, emphasized how "gun violence isn’t a way to solve personal issues."

"Multiple people and their lives have been forever changed," he added.

The shooting was the second Baton Rouge homicide of 2022 and followed months of soaring gun violence in Louisiana's capital. Data tracked by The Advocate show a record-breaking 149 intentional and unjustified killings took place in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2021.

Williams' death was the second fatal shooting that day and the day's fourth shooting overall.

McKneely said that Williams' killing was connected to the other fatal shooting that day in the area of Choctaw and Dallas drives, which left an 18-year-old dead. He said investigators are still trying to learn more about the connection.

Ely was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and a count of illegally using a weapon.

Kim Sanchez said in an interview Jan. 13 that Dion Williams was her boyfriend’s nephew and painted a different picture of the victim. Through about a 1½-year period during which Dion lived with her and her boyfriend, Sanchez came to feel like an aunt to the boy, she said. But a couple of months ago, he moved out.

Sanchez said Dion was doing well in school and had just made the basketball team.

She described him as “a soft-hearted kid."

East Baton Rouge Parish Court records show Ely faced allegations that he committed multiple other crimes dating back to 2005, including charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and battery.

Ely was also listed among those arrested near an abandoned Chippewa Street property where rapper NBA YoungBoy was shooting a video in September 2020. Police were called after receiving reports of a large group of individuals flashing firearms. Sixteen people were arrested, including the rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Gaulden.

Staff writer Ellyn Couvillion contributed to this report.