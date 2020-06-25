Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Monchel Dorsey, 33, 1518 Delplaza Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Fener Hudiel, 27, 31004 Goldenrod St., Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license required and insurance required.
- Jermarrio Shaw, 34, 1331 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.