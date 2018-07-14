A Jackson woman died Saturday after she crashed head-on into another vehicle on an East Feliciana Parish highway, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Matilda Matthews, 55, was driving north on La. 19 north of La. 963 around 11 a.m. when she crossed the center line and struck a truck head-on, police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said. Matthews died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Larry Arms of Ponchatoula, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Matthews was also wearing a seat belt.
Police do not know why Matthews crossed the center line, but they continue to investigate. They do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, but Lee said investigators will take toxicology samples from both drivers for further testing.