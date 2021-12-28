Nearly five months after a man was found dead near his home in West Feliciana Parish, officials say they arrested the person suspected of killing him.
John Anthony Janik, 55, of Baton Rouge, was jailed as a fugitive Tuesday in the Aug. 14 killing of Richard Craig Martin.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies made the arrest, while their counterparts in West Feliciana led the investigation.
Officials say Martin was found dead from a head wound near his home in mid-August. An autopsy later ruled his death a homicide.
Janik, who was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, will be transported to West Feliciana Parish to face the charges, officials say.
No bond had been set in his case as of Tuesday evening.
West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman commended his detectives for finding a suspect.
“I can’t say enough about our investigators and the job they did solving this case” he said. “Their tenacity and diligence, along with expert assistance from the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, was instrumental in helping bring closure to the victim’s family.”