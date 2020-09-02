Two people were killed in separate Ascension Parish crashes overnight Wednesday.
A teenager died after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on the side of Interstate 10, according to State Police. The driver was identified as Mason Pusey, 17, of St. Amant.
He was traveling westbound on I-10 when the crash occurred near the La. 641 exit, State police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Several hours later, a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle on La. 22 near Melancon Road in Sorrento.
Jessica White Gibbs, 27, was transported to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. That case also remains under investigation.