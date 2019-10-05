An apartment and a house were severely damaged between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
A fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 block of Goose Street, completely destroying the unit, spokesman Mark Miles said. The apartment was a separate building behind a house.
Firefighters arrived to discover the apartment engulfed in flames. No one was injured and the cause of the fire was undetermined.
Firefighters battled a separate blaze about 2 a.m. Saturday at a vacant house in the 1300 block of Eddie Robinson Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday that investigators determined was caused by arson.
Miles said the house, which was vacant and boarded up, was a total loss.