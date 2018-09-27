A 19-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after he was struck by a car days earlier on Nicholson Drive near LSU, said State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer.

Blake M. Cordes, of Mandeville, died of his injuries from the early Sunday crash, Sandifer said. Officials said they suspect Cordes was intoxicated when he was hit by the car.

Cordes was walking on the shoulder of Nicholson Road just north of Ben Hur Road about 1 a.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, he stepped into the northbound lane of traffic, Sandifer said. Cordes was struck by a northbound 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

Cordes suffered serious injuries in the crash, Sandifer said, and had been transported to a hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai is not suspected to have been impaired, and her tests for intoxication came back negative. Cordes' toxicology results are pending, Sandifer said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Cordes was not a student at LSU, a university spokesman said. He had been enrolled for the fall 2017 semester at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, according to their registrar.