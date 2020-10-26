A Plaquemine man who was critically injured in a weekend shooting died from his injuries, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Dedrick Carter, 35, was shot multiple times Saturday evening on Eli Craig Road in Plaquemine, officials said.

Emergency medical crews brought him to the hospital where he had been in critical condition and died shortly after on Saturday night.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as authorities continued investigating on Monday, said Major Ronnie Hebert, who heads the criminal investigation division with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators aren't sure what exactly prompted the shooting, Hebert said.

Plaquemine, like other cities, has seen a rash in gun violence this year compared to previous years. It’s prompted the sheriff’s office to focus recent enforcement efforts on removing illegal guns from the streets.

Earlier this month, authorities seized a cache of guns while investigating other shootings and the firebombing of a home. Five men were arrested in that case.