PORT ALLEN — A 28-year-old North Carolina man died Tuesday night, when he was struck by a car as he stood outside his vehicle partially parked on U.S. 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said.
At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Frank Blankenship of Walnut Cove, North Carolina had parked his 1999 Saturn Vue partially in the U.S. 190 eastbound lane and partially on the shoulder
For reasons authorities say they have not yet been able to determine, Blankenship got out of his vehicle and stood in the road next to it.
At that point, Carl Perkins, 55, of Baton Rouge, who was traveling east in a 2005 Toyota Camry, struck Blankenship and the Saturn, Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for State Police Troop A, said.
Perkins, who State Police said is suspected of driving while impaired, provided a breath sample that tested two times over the legal limit of .08 percent, State Police said.
Perkins was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on counts of vehicular homicide and driving under suspension, Scrantz said.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.