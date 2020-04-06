Two people who died in a single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight Saturday near the Livingston Parish line in Tangipahoa Parish have been identified by State Police.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota involved in the crash was identified as 30-year-old James P. Nuccio and the passenger was identified as 22-year-old Marcus S. Taylor, both of Tickfaw.
The accident happened on La. 442 when the vehicle, traveling east, went off the road for reasons still under investigation and struck a tree, State Police Troop L reported.
The vehicle ignited and became engulfed in fire. The Natalbany Fire Department responded, extinguishing the flames.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, State Police said.