A man was injured in a shooting during a home invasion on Lee Drive Sunday morning, Baton Rouge officials reported.
First-responders received a call around 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Lee Drive, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. Coppola said a person received non-life-threatening injuries.
The man shot was 20 years old, according to EMS spokesperson Brad Harris. It is unclear if the person injured was the home invader or the resident.
Coppola said the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.