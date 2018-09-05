The limited video and audio footage from the officer-involved shooting last month released Wednesday reveals little new information about the early August encounter beyond details already made public — but it does seem to capture just one gunshot.

The only footage that recorded any portion of the Aug. 7 traffic stop-turned-shooting came from the officer's vehicle's rear camera, which recorded only audio because the camera was facing down, and a neighbor's surveillance video, which caught no audio, police officials said. The officer's body camera and front dash camera were turned off, police said.

The audio captures at least one gunshot about two minutes into the recording, and later gives a glimpse into the officer's initial report about the encounter through police radio. Officer Yuseff Hamadeh tells fellow officers the suspect kept running and that he was armed.

The video footage shared with police from a neighbor shows the initial traffic stop and then the start of the chase.

The recordings released Wednesday by the Baton Rouge Police Department captured small parts of the Aug. 7 traffic stop that escalated until officer Yuseff Hamadeh fired his weapon at the fleeing driver, 21-year-old Raheem Howard. Initial police reports after the encounter said that Hamadeh fired his weapon only after Howard first shot at him, however officials said Tuesday there is not sufficient evidence to support that claim.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Baton Rouge Deputy Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Wednesday the footage release Wednesday is the entirety of the video and audio evidence police have from the incident. He said he knows the footage only gives little insight into the encounter, but said "other investigative resources" are being used to investigate.

A criminal investigation into the incident and administrative investigation into the officer's actions remain ongoing.

Police initially said Howard fired at the officer first. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday that after reviewing evidence from the case, he would not proceed with the case against Howard. He said there was not sufficient evidence to prove that any other gun — beyond the officer's — was ever fired.

Howard was initially arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, but Moore filed last week to no longer detain Howard on those accusations. He remains in Parish Prison on probation violations from two prior, unrelated misdemeanor cases.

Officer Yuseff Hamadeh conducted a traffic stop over a missing license plate on Aug. 7 on North 16th Street about 6:30 p.m. After the driver stopped, he fled the vehicle, police said. According to police, as Hamadeh chased the man, Howard turned and fired at the officer, prompting Hamadeh to return fire. Initial police accounts of the incident said both men fired once.

Howard was arrested days later. While he admitted to fleeing the traffic stop, he was adamant that he never had a gun. Neighbors and witnesses also said they only heard one shot.

The police department released this video and audio evidence four weeks after the shooting occurred. Department officials had previously denied a public records request for the footage, despite a new policy aimed at increasing transparency that allows the police chief to release footage within 12 days of a critical incident. The release of such footage is completely under the discretion of the chief.

