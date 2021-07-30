A 29-year-old man who wasn't wearing a seatbelt died Thursday after a two-car crash threw him from his vehicle in East Baton Rouge, State Police reported.
Officials say the smash-up happened after Baton Rouge resident Brandon Chews — driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro — tried to pull out from a private driveway into an eastbound lane of La. 408.
For reasons still under investigation, officials say Chews failed to yield and drove right into the path of an oncoming 2019 GMC Sierra, which struck the Chevrolet on its driver’s side door.
According to investigators, Chews was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car, sustaining serious injuries.
He was transported to a hospital but later died.
The other driver was reportedly buckled up and sustained only minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
Following the crash, State Police are urging drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.
LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said: “Making good choices while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.”