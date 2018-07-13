The Baton Rouge Police Department may soon have a liaison officer to act as the point person between the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community members and the department while also training fellow officers on LGBT topics.
The position, which is the first of its kind for the department, was announced Thursday evening in an internal memo sent to all officers within the department. Leadership will hire an officer for the job who has already worked with the department for at least three years, according to the memo.
Jonny Dunnam, a deputy chief with the department, said they received calls from concerned community members that ultimately led them to create the position. He said they have discussed the position for several months.
This is the second specialized position that the department has rolled out in recent weeks. Cpl. Sherri Harris recently took on the role of victim assistance coordinator, a new job created to connect with the families of violence victims.
“We’re reviewing all of our positions,” Dunnam said. “We want to make sure that our victims get the support that they need.”
Once hired, the officer would remain on his or her current assignment, but also work part time with the new position, which will be under the community services division. They will collaborate with community leaders in order to “establish a closer, more effective dialogue between the police and the LGBT community,” according to the memo.
“They would stay in the position that they’re in now,” Dunnam said. “It is a part-time position kind of like part-time special response team.”
In addition to being the point of contact between the LGBT community and the department, the hired officer would “provide a forum for the LGBT community to express its concerns regarding crimes directed against the LGBT community” and represent the department at LGBT community events.
The officer would help, for example, with the recruiting table at Baton Rouge’s annual pride events, Dunnam said.
In considering the new job, leader has also noticed that many major departments around the country have similar positions, Dunnam said. Departments in Fort Lauderdale and Dallas, for example, have them.
The New Orleans Police Department announced the hiring of a liaison officer in 2017 a week after the killings of two transgender women, according to previous clips from The Advocate.
The agency is looking for someone who is self-motivated and energetic while also possessing good communication skills and the willingness to adjust their schedule with short notice, according to the memo. The department is accepting applications until July 26.